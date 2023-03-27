Tether Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,956.14 or 0.07279066 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $94.77 million and $6.55 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00333046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.36 or 0.26050550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.