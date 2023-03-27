Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

TXN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,574. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

