Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Textron makes up 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. 259,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.