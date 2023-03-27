The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cigna Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.00.
Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group
In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cigna Group (CI)
- Can American Airlines Shake Off Enough Weight For Profit Takeoff?
- These Indicators Are Pointing To a Rally In Bank Of America, Soon
- Is Block a Ticking Time Bomb or a Bargain Bestowed by Hindenburg?
- These Bitcoin Stocks Have the Most Upside
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.