The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

