The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Richard K. Smucker Sells 51,373 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $156.29. 808,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.