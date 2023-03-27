The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 923,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,929. The company has a market cap of $357.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

