The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 530.4% in March

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 530.4% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The New America High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 95,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,182. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.