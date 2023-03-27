The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 777 ($9.54).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Numis Securities lowered The Sage Group to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 965 ($11.85) to GBX 880 ($10.81) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($96,156.21). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

LON SGE opened at GBX 750.60 ($9.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 751.58. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 823 ($10.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

