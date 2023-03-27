The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05.
The SPAR Group Company Profile
