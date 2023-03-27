The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05.

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

