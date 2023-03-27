The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stake Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,830. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

