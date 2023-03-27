Theta Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $8.64 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

