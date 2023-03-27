Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 1.0 %

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$27.19 and a 52-week high of C$38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.67.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

