Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 1.0 %
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$27.19 and a 52-week high of C$38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.67.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
