Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CURV. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Torrid by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

