Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 21,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Troika Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

About Troika Media Group

NASDAQ:TRKA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,835,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,160,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

