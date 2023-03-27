TRON Price Tops $0.0623 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $215.95 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004620 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003259 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,088,522,391 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

