Truist Financial Cuts Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $34.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of RNST opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

