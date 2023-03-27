Truist Financial Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $18.15 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.1 %

XM stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.