Truist Financial Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $35.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 218,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

