Truist Financial Trims Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price to $43.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HWC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

