Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
TNP opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
