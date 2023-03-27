Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

TNP opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

