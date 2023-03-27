Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Tuniu Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

