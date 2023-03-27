U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.