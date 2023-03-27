U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
