UBS Group Analysts Give NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) a $270.00 Price Target

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $270.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

NVDA traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.67. 7,500,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,417,551. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $666.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

