Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $615.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $513.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

