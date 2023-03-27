United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Shares Gap Up to $22.92

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $24.15. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 182,315 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

