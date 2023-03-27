United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $24.15. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 182,158 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.