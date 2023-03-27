United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.84 and a 200 day moving average of $363.29. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

