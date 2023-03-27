United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 630.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at $825,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

