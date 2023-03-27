UNIUM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.69 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $116.69 million and approximately $902.89 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $40.12 or 0.00148626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 39.41294149 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $878.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

