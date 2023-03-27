USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.80 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $94.80 million and approximately $615,312.11 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,154.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00440818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00129730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

