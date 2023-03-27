Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of Valero Energy worth $136,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.72. 1,743,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

