Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. 20,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

