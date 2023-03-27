Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 597,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,854. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

