Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 557,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.