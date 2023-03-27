Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $303,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUL. City State Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.