Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 12,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after buying an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 344,159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 262,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

