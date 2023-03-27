Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 6,629 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. 21,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,918. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

