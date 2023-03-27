Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Separately, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BNOV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 29,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

