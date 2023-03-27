VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Holdings Increased by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 1.3% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

