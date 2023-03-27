VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stake Lessened by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. VanEck Biotech ETF makes up 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $158.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

