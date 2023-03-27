Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

