Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. 2,506,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,296. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

