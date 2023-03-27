Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 148,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $43.65. 2,506,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

