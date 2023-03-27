Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,128,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.97. The company had a trading volume of 118,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average of $178.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

