Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 976,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,328. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

