Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.29. 997,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

