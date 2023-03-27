Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vaso Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:VASO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 46,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Vaso
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.