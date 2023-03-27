Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 46,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

