Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the February 28th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period.

Venus Concept stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. 612,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

