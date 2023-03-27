Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Up to $29.21

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $30.41. Victory Capital shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 74,874 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.