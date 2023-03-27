Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 12,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
